Thai woman hospitalised with bullet injury in Udaipur, probe on to identify accused

Udaipur: A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her, police said. The 24-year old woman, who has a bullet injury near the ribs, is out of danger, they said.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said that police received information in the morning that a foreign national who has been shot at has been brought to the district hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that Thank Chanok was staying in a hotel in Mali Colony with her friend. Around 1.30 am, she left the hotel alone saying she is meeting some friends.

SHO of Surajpole police station Ratan Singh said that three men took her to a private hospital in an injured state and left her unattended. From there, the woman was referred to Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, which informed the police about the case.

"Three men were with the woman when she was taken to the private hospital. Investigation is on to identify and trace the accused," he said. Police said she checked into the Udaipur hotel on October 21.