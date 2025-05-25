Thackeray, Pawar Brands Cannot Be Wiped: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Amidst the speculations about reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins ahead of the municipal elections in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has hailed the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief as one of the Thackerays to create an impact in Maharashtra. Raj asserted that brands “Thackeray” and “Pawar” cannot be wiped out from Maharashtra.

The MNS chief said his grandfather Prabhodankar was the first Thackeray to create a major impact in Maharashtra. Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, known as ‘Prabhodankar’ was a prominent social reformer, writer and politician. He staunchly opposed superstitions, child marriage, dowry and untouchability.

Speaking at an event in Pune, Raj said there have been several attempts to erase “Thackeray” and “Pawar” brands, but no attempt was successful. The leaders may change, but family legacy continues, he said.

“As far as the Thackeray brand is concerned, my grandfather Prabhodankar Thackeray had the first major impact on Maharashtra. After him, it was Balasaheb Thackeray, followed by my father, Shrikant Thackeray, who made a mark in music. Later, both Uddhav and I made our impact,” the MNS chief said.

Last month, both cousins have expressed willingness to forget their “petty differences” and offered to work together.

Responding to the MNS chief’s comment about “Thackeray brand”, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said his party’s approach towards an alliance with MNS was positive and rooted in the shared interest of the Marathi people.

“Uddhavji’s stand regarding an alliance with Raj Thackeray for the sake of the Marathi people is ‘manase’ and ‘dil se’ (from the mind and the heart),” Mr Raut said.

However, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said his party will not take alliance talks seriously unless there is a concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena (UBT). “We were fooled twice earlier. We will not be fooled the third time. There is no point in saying “we are positive”. If the Shiv Sena (UBT) is serious about an alliance, they should send us a formal proposal. We here about their willingness only from Sanjay Raut’s press conferences. There is no official communication from then,” he said.