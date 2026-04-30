Thackeray Opts Out Of Council Polls, Congress May Challenge Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to stay out of the Legislative Council election could trigger another round of defections and cross-voting in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced Ambadas Danve as its candidate for the biennial polls. Of the nine seats at stake, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, based on its combined strength in the Legislative Assembly, is in a position to secure only one. However, the Mahayuti alliance has indicated it may field candidates for all nine seats, as Mr. Thackeray is not in the fray. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal echoed a similar stance, saying his party, too, is considering fielding a candidate.

Aaditya Thackeray, announcing Mr. Danve’s candidature, said the decision was taken by Uddhav Thackeray, whose term in the Legislative Council ends on May 12.

MVA allies — the Congress and NCP (SP) — had earlier urged Mr. Thackeray to contest. Following the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s announcement, indications emerged from the Congress that it may field a candidate against Mr. Danve.

According to sources, Mr. Sapkal travelled to Delhi to discuss the issue with the party high command. Senior Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said the party is likely to contest against Mr. Danve.

“Any decision will be finalised only after discussions with the party high command. Mr. Sapkal will make the official announcement. Though nothing has been finalised, my information is that the Congress could field a candidate as Mr. Thackeray is not in the fray,” Mr. Jagtap said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the state unit would consult the high command before taking a final call.

If the elections are contested, the MVA could face the risk of cross-voting, as the polls are conducted through secret ballots of MLAs.

Mr. Thackeray’s confidant and MLC Anil Parab acknowledged a “communication gap” within the alliance but expressed confidence that issues would be resolved. “Everything will be okay,” he said.

The BJP on Tuesday announced candidates for five seats — Sunil Vinayak Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Natthuji Bhende, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe and Pramod Shantaram Jathar — for the May 12 biennial polls. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP faction are expected to contest two seats and one seat, respectively, though the Shiv Sena is also considering fielding a candidate for a third seat. “Mr. Shinde will take a final call,” a senior party leader said.