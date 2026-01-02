Thackeray Brothers Promise Rs 1,500 Aid, Rs 10 Meals in BMC Manifesto

Mumbai: In a bid to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde group) alliance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Thackeray brothers have decided to woo women voters in Mumbai. On the lines of the Ladki Bahin scheme of the BJP-led government, the Thackeray alliance has proposed to provide Rs 1,500 Swabhiman Nidhi to the domestic workers in Mumbai. They have also promised to offer a meal for Rs 10 to Koli women labourers in the city.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS are contesting the BMC elections jointly and they also released the mini manifesto for the BMC polls together. In a sign of future change of guard in both the parties, MLA Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, unveiled the manifesto at the Shiv Sena headquarters at Dadar. They presented a comprehensive 16-point vision for the city before their candidates.

On the lines of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, Thackeray brothers announced a ‘Swabhiman Nidhi’ (Self-Respect Fund) of Rs. 1500 for domestic workers in Mumbai.

Calling it the self-respect of Mumbaikars, Aaditya Thackeray said, “We are not starting schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana during the election period like others. We will do this after we come to power, and we will also do this for Koli women. Koli women will be provided meals for Rs. 10 from the ‘Maa Saheb Kitchen.”

The manifesto also pledges high-quality creches and clean toilets every 2 kilometres for women. Among the other promises, the Thackeray alliance has promised one lakh homes, free electricity up to 100 units, tax waivers and financial aid for domestic workers.

The alliance has promised that BMC-owned land will not be handed over to private builders. Instead, it will be used to build 100,000 affordable houses within five years for government employees and common citizens.

The manifesto also promises up to 100 units of free electricity for domestic users, with plans to expand BEST’s (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) electricity distribution wing. A massive push will be given for green transit, including 10,000 electric buses and 900 double-decker e-buses. Special BEST services will be introduced exclusively for women and students, along with a reduction in ticket prices.

Under the ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Self-Employment Scheme,’ 100,000 youth will receive financial aid between Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh. Interest-free loans for e-bikes will be provided to 25,000 gig workers and Dabbawalas.

Property tax will be completely waived for houses up to 700 sq. ft. Additionally, housing societies adopting eco-friendly measures will receive a Rs 1 lakh subsidy, and the proposed garbage collection tax will be scrapped. The city will move toward paver-block-free, disabled-friendly footpaths, they said.