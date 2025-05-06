Terrorist Hideout Busted In J&K’s Poonch

SRINAGAR:Days after the Pahalgam carnage, the Jammu and Kashmir police removed the local Station House Officer (SHO) in a significant reshuffle that also saw the transfer of five other officials from their present postings.

The removal of Inspector Reyaz Ahmad, the current Pahalgam SHO, comes in the backdrop of security concerns following the April 22 terror attack and allegations of lapses in security measures in place at the scene of the gory incident. He has been moved to the District Police Lines at Anantnag, while Peer Gulzar Ahmad will assume the role of Pahalgam SHO.

The police authorities, however, termed it routine rejig, aimed at improving the functioning of the department which, they said, “is a continuous process”.

Separately, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has posted two AGMUT Cadre IAS officers in J&K and one in the Union Territory of Ladakh. As per its order, the IAS officers who have been posted in J&K are Gurpal Singh and Anil Banka. Both Singh and Banka were earlier posted in the UT of Delhi. Their counterpart Rudra Goud PT has been transferred from the UT of Puducherry and posted in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a cache of explosives during a cordon-and-search operation in the Rajara area of Surankote in frontier district of Poonch district.

Officials said that during the searches, a hideout was discovered, leading to the recovery of arms and explosives including five improvised explosive devices, five urea packets, and other ammunition. "A 5 kg gas cylinder, a binocular, two wireless sets, an empty pouch, two woollen caps, three trousers, and a plate were found stored in the hideout,” they said