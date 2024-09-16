Terrorism will be Buried so Deep in J&K that it will Never Grow Again: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Home minister Amit Shah said on Monday that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will be buried so deep that it will not grow again. He reiterated that Article 370 which, he said, stirred terrorism and violence and encouraged separatist elements to grow is now history and will never be a part of India's Constitution again.

“Till Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is there, no power on earth can revive terrorism in the Jammu region along the lines of 1990’s. We will bury terrorism in J&K so deep that it will never raise its head again,” he said while addressing a BJP rally in Paddar-Nagseni constituency of eastern Kishtwar district. Paddar-Nagseni with 23 other segments will go to vote in the first phase of J&K Assembly elections on September 18.

Mr. Shah said that anti-national and anti-peace elements are trying to bring back the 1990s like atmosphere in the Jammu region. He, however, reassured the people of the region and rest of the Union territory that the BJP and its leadership will never allow it to happen.

He said, “National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their government. In front of the Maa’s temple (Chandi Mata Temple situated in the Machail village of Kishtwar’s Paddar area and dedicated to goddess Durga, popularly known as Machail Mata here), I am saying to you that this is Modi’s government, and no one has the courage to spread terrorism on the soil of India.”

He asked where NC leader Farooq Abdullah was when Kishtwar was being drenched in the blood of the innocents. “When he comes here, ask him where he was then. But I know where he was…he was enjoying life in London,” the home minister said.

Criticising the NC-Congress combine which is fighting elections on a seat-adjustment basis, Mr. Shah said they have always worked towards setting up a base for terrorism and separatism in J&K. “These parties banished Maharaja Hari Singhji from J&K. Later, only his mortal remains could return to his homeland. They are also responsible for the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990,” he alleged.

Reassuring the people of the Chenab valley and other areas of the Jammu region which have witnessed spike in the terror incidents in the recent months that all the perpetrators would be brought to justice soon, he said that as an enhanced effort to meet the challenge the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been laced with the latest weapons and powers. “This is being done to ensure infiltrators who come here to disrupt peace are buried in the mountains only and not allowed to enter the hinterland,” he said. He reiterated that no one will be allowed to use Indian soil for terrorism.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, the home minister said that he had earlier vowed not to contest an assembly election till J&K remains a Union territory but later decided to join the fray that too from two constituencies. “This shows he has accepted defeat. Let me tell you, you can’t win from either seat or the NC-Congress alliance will not be forming a government here,” he said.

He further stated that as long as there is a Modi government at the Centre, no power can reverse the reservation given to J&K’s Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari tribes. “I want to tell you, once again, that there is no question of bringing back two constitutions, two flags, and two leaders. Dr Shama Prasad Mukherji’s vision and mission has been fulfilled and no power can reverse these things,” he said.