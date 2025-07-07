Terror a Challenge to Humanity: Modi

New Delhi/Rio de Janeiro: Calling the Pahalgam massacre a direct attack on India's soul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed terrorism the most serious challenge to humanity today and said its condemnation should be our principle, not just convenience. Mr Modi also called for urgent reforms of key global bodies like the United Nations Security Council, saying the Global South has often been a victim of "double standards" and nations that make major contributions to the world economy are deprived of a seat at the decision-making table.

In a victory for India, the Brics leaders issued a strongly worded condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in India on April 22.

In a joint declaration, the Brics leaders said, “We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens."

"We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” the joint statement said.

The Brics leaders also urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism.

Speaking at the Brics session on peace and security, the PM said condemnation of terrorism should be our principle and not just convenience. "Terrorism is the most serious challenge humanity faces today. There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists," he said.

The Prime Minister called the Pahalgam terrorist attack a direct attack on India's soul, identity and dignity. He asserted that it was not only an attack on India but on all of humanity.

“Victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed in the same scales. Giving tacit consent to terrorism, supporting terrorism or terrorists for personal or political gain should not be acceptable under any circumstances. There should be no gap between talk and action on terrorism. If we can't do this, then the natural question is whether we are serious about the fight against terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.

“If you see first that the attack was in which country and against whom, it will be a betrayal against humanity,” Mr Modi added.

The Prime Minister mentioned the humanitarian situation in Gaza is a cause of great concern and India firmly believes that no matter how difficult the situation, the path of peace is the only option for the good of humanity.

Earlier, in his remarks at the first plenary session of the Brics summit, the Prime Minister said that in the age of artificial intelligence, where technology evolves every week, it is unacceptable for global institutions to go eighty years without reform. “You can’t run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters!” he said.

Speaking at the plenary session, Mr Modi said two-thirds of humanity has not received adequate representation in the global institutions formed in the 20th century.

“The Global South has often faced double standards. Whether it's about development, distribution of resources, or security-related matters, the interests of the Global South have not been given due importance. The Global South often received nothing more than token gestures on topics like climate finance, sustainable development, and technology access, Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister added: "Two-thirds of humanity still lack proper representation in global institutions built in the 20th century. Many countries that play a key role in today’s global economy are yet to be given a seat at the decision-making table. This is not just about representation, it’s also about credibility and effectiveness. Without the Global South, these institutions are like a mobile phone with a SIM card but no network. They are unable to function properly or meet the challenges of the 21st century. Whether it's ongoing conflicts across the world, the pandemic, economic crises, or emerging challenges in cyber or space, these institutions have failed to offer solutions.”

The Prime Minister underlined that a new multipolar and inclusive world order is the need of the hour and this will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. He added that these reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible.

“There must be changes in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions. The challenges faced by countries in the Global South must be given priority in policymaking,” Mr Modi stressed.

Citing the example of Brics, the Prime Minister said its expansion and the inclusion of new partners reflect the organisation's ability to evolve with the times.

“Now, we must demonstrate the same determination to reform institutions like the UN Security Council, the WTO, and multilateral development banks. In the age of AI, where technology evolves every week, it's unacceptable for global institutions to go 80 years without reform. You can’t run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters!” the PM said.

In the joint statement, the Brics leaders also called for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries.

The leaders offered full support to India for its Brics chairship in 2026 and the holding of the next Brics summit in India.

The Prime Minister said that India has always considered it a duty to rise above self-interest and work towards the interest of humanity and is fully committed to working along with the Brics countries on all matters and providing our constructive contributions.

The annual Brics summit began on Sunday with a group photo of the leaders of the bloc's member nations, followed by an address by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the summit.

Brics, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Mr Modi arrived here last night on the fourth leg of his five-nation tour. He has already visited Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina.