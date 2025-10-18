Tensions Persist in Ladakh: Security Clampdown Halts Silent March in Leh

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of security personnel equipped with riot gear were deployed across Leh, Ladakh’s main town, early Saturday to enforce stringent restrictions aimed at preventing a silent march announced by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). The march was intended to commemorate the victims of the September 24 violence, which claimed four lives and injured over 80 people during protests for statehood and constitutional safeguards.

The LAB, alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been leading a campaign for a four-point agenda: statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission for local employment.

Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, citing intelligence reports of potential disturbances to public peace. The orders banned rallies, processions, and gatherings of five or more people without prior approval, prohibited loudspeakers, and warned against public statements that could incite unrest, with violations punishable under Section 223 of the BNSS.

Mobile internet and broadband services were suspended in Leh and Kargil as a precautionary measure, a move locals criticised as a “communication gag” exacerbating isolation in the landlocked Himalayan region. KDA leader Sajjad Kargili sought to frame internet bans as a tactic to deliberately silence dissent, control the narrative, and conceal excesses on peaceful protesters.

Key LAB leaders, including co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, were placed under house arrest or had their movements restricted to prevent the planned march from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Leh. Consequently, the march was cancelled in Leh, but a peaceful silent procession proceeded in Kargil, where KDA leaders condemned the restrictions in Leh while welcoming the announcement of a judicial probe into the September 24 violence.

A spokesman of the KDA said that peaceful silent marches were taken out across Kargil district including Drass, Sankoo, Tai Suru, Shargole, TSG, Zanskar, while curfew-like situation gripped Leh. “With black bands and taped mouths, the Ladakhis sent a message: we’ve been made voiceless, democracy denied. We’ll keep raising our voice for statehood and the 6th Schedule and never forget the brutal attack in Leh and arrests of activists including Sonam Wangchuk,” Kargili said in a post on ‘X’.

He claimed that protests in Kargil reflect deep concern over denial of peaceful democratic space in Ladakh. “We demand: a time-bound judicial inquiry into September tragedy, compensation for the deceased and injured, immediate release of all detainees including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, restoration of democracy through full statehood and the 6th Schedule”.

The LAB and KDA, representing a broad coalition of political, religious, and social groups across Ladakh’s twin regions, had called for the silent march to honour the victims of alleged police “brutality” on September 24, demand justice for those injured or detained, and press for the release of Wangchuk. They also urged a blackout from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to symbolise solidarity and highlight unfulfilled promises. The organisers emphasised the peaceful nature of the protest, but authorities viewed it as a potential flashpoint given the earlier unrest.

On September 24, protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protections escalated into violence in Leh, resulting in four civilian deaths, over 80 injuries (including 40 police personnel), arson, vandalism of government buildings, and an attack on a BJP office. This marked the deadliest unrest in Ladakh in decades.

While some restrictions were lifted by October 15, following a 22-day partial curfew under BNSS Section 163, tensions persist with fresh curbs imposed to thwart solidarity marches. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, during a security review meeting held in Leh earlier this week had emphasised that Ladakh remains peaceful, with daily life, markets, and schools functioning normally. He had stated, “The people of Ladakh have shown exemplary patience and unity during challenging times, reflecting their faith in the administration’s commitment to safety, stability, and inclusive growth."

Gupta in his latest statement has urged heightened vigilance to prevent disruptions, stressed that “peace and development must go hand in hand,” and called for communal harmony to counter rumours and external provocations. He reiterated the Central government’s commitment to addressing Ladakhi aspirations through dialogue and directed officials to provide humanitarian and financial aid to those affected by the violence.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry announced a judicial inquiry led by retired Supreme Court Justice Dr. B.S. Chauhan to investigate the September 24 incidents, addressing a key demand of LAB and KDA. The probe will examine the circumstances of the violence, police actions, and the deaths of four individuals. A statement from New Delhi and Leh underscored the government’s commitment to an impartial inquiry and ongoing dialogue with LAB and KDA through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or other platforms.

However, LAB and KDA have expressed skepticism. On September 29, LAB withdrew from scheduled October 6 talks with the Central government, a decision supported by KDA, citing the arrest of Wangchuk under the National Security Act, allegations of “anti-national” labelling of protesters, and an atmosphere of fear and grief. A preparatory meeting with the Home Ministry’s High-Powered Committee, planned for September 29, was postponed due to the funerals of the violence victims and never occurred after the boycott.

LAB leaders have dismissed claims of “normalcy” as a “false narrative,” alleging ongoing harassment of village heads (numberdars) and persistent internet outages. Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal stated that the judicial inquiry fulfills LAB’s demands to resume dialogue, but the groups remain cautious, demanding accountability and Wangchuk’s release. Analysts say the situation in Ladakh remains delicate, with authorities prioritising security to prevent further unrest while LAB and KDA continue their campaign for constitutional safeguards. They say that the judicial inquiry and promised dialogue offer hope for resolution, but trust-building measures are critical to address the region’s grievances.