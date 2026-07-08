Tensions Escalate in PoJK As JAAC Issues Ultimatum to Pakistan; Crackdown Draws Global Backlash and UK Parliament Scrutiny

New Delhi: As deadline set by Pakistan Occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) group Joint Awani Action Committee (JAAC) ends on Wednesday, the members of the committee wrote to the Pak Prime Minister Mr Shehbaz Sharif saying if the people's basic demands are not met, they will sacrifice their lives but will not back down now.

The grim situation and civil rights violations in POJK raised international foras with protests across the world and issue being raised in British Parliament. Conservative MP Bob Blackman raised the killing of peaceful protesters in PoJK. Several countries have issued advisories asking their citizens not to venture in the PoJK region.

“More than 30 were killed and over 200 injured, including British nationals. Travel advice alone is not enough. Britain must demand accountability and stand up for human rights,” Mr Blackman said in the Parliament.

The JAAC has demanded return of bodies of all Kashmiris killed in police action. Sardar Aman Khan, one of the JAAC members and a leader of the movement said, “The bodies of our martyrs are in your custody. Only three bodies have been returned. The remains of 56 protesters are in the custody of the Pakistan Army to conceal a massacre. Wounded civilians are being dragged straight out of hospitals. We will not sit quiet till all bodies are returned. Another leader Mohammad Arbab targeted the Pak’s military regime saying, "Remove your forces. Lift the curfew. Give us back our dead bodies! You call us terrorists, but the world sees that the real terrorist is the Pakistani uniform."

Meanwhile, Pak military faced severe backlash after drone strikes in Balochistan killed livestock. Baloch have blocked the main highway connecting Pak to the area. Director General of ISPR on Wednesday said a total of 42 security personnel have lost their lives in three major attacks in Balochistan this week while 54 militants lost their lives. DG ISPR blamed India and Afghanistan for these attacks with the help of “illegal” Afghan Taliban regime.