Tensions erupt in Belagavi over controversial Aurangzeb banner

Tensions rose in Belagavi, Karnataka, after an unauthorised banner featuring Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was displayed on his birth anniversary. The banner, which described Aurangzeb as "Sultan-e-Hind" and the founder of "Akhand Bharat" (Undivided India), triggered unrest in the Shahu Nagar area, sparking protests from local residents.

Protests soon erupted, prompting police to remove the banner and deploy additional security forces to prevent further unrest. Local residents were outraged, viewing the banner as provocative, and demanded action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, some people took to social media, criticizing the removal of the banner and questioning the fairness of the action, citing the presence of a Veer Savarkar banner in the area—one linked to Hindutva ideology—that had not been removed.

Rohan Jagadish, deputy commissioner of police for law and order in Belagavi, clarified that the banner had been put up without permission on November 3, coinciding with Aurangzeb's birthday. He confirmed that the municipal corporation had taken down the banner and said a police report had been filed. Investigations are ongoing to identify those involved, and social media monitoring has been implemented to keep the situation under control.