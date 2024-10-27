Tension in Bhangar as cops probe double murder after couple found dead

Kolkata: Tension rose in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, following the discovery of two bodies in the same home. Police suspect it may be a double murder, though they're also considering the possibility that one victim might have killed the other before dying by suicide. Lalbazar officers say the post-mortem report will be critical to confirm the cause of death.

On Sunday, locals found a couple dead in Chandaneshwar, Bhangar, both showing weapon-related injuries. The couple’s children insist they were murdered. Police have begun investigating, and homicide officers visited the scene.

Additional CP (II) Murlidhar Sharma identified the deceased as Mosharaf Plyada, 42, and his wife, Sahanara Bibi, 38. Mosharaf was found on the bed with head injuries, while Sahanara was partially hanging from a wooden cot. A bloodstained axe lay nearby. Their children, including a married daughter and three sons, claim the couple was attacked by an outsider.

Bloodstains were found on the road outside. Police are examining CCTV footage near the home and questioning the family. The daughter reported she had spoken with her parents on Saturday night with no indication of conflict. She alleged, “Someone hacked my father and hanged my mother; the door was broken from the outside."







