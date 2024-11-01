Ten train services cancelled following goods wagon derailment in Assam

Agartala: The Northeast Frontier Railway announced on Friday that at least ten train services have been cancelled following the derailment of a loaded goods train wagon in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur hill section on October 31. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Thursday, with the wagon derailing inside tunnel no. 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa.

Repair and restoration efforts are currently underway, with senior railway officials present at the site to oversee the work, according to an official bulletin from NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Among the cancelled train services are the Guwahati-Agartala and Agartala-Secunderabad trains scheduled for departure on Friday, as well as the Agartala-Firozpur Cant. train that was supposed to leave on Thursday. Three other trains—Bengaluru-Agartala (Humsafar Express), Sealdah-Sabroom (Kanchenjunga Express), and Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala (Tejas Rajdhani Express)—were partially cancelled, along with a Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar train.

Additionally, a Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram train that was set to begin on Thursday has been rescheduled to depart on Friday.

This incident follows a previous derailment on October 17, when the Agartala-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in the Lumding division of the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, though there were no reported casualties or injuries.







