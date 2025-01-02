Temple Wall Defaced with Controversial Graffiti in Bareilly; FIR Registered

Local police, upon discovering the graffiti, acted swiftly to remove the offensive markings. Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey confirmed that the authorities are investigating the matter, reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed near the temple in an effort to identify the culprits.

An FIR has been filed under sections relevant to public defacement and communal offenses. Authorities have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will take appropriate action once the perpetrators are identified. The temple, which holds significance for local residents, has been the focus of intense attention following the incident.

The defacement of religious sites has stirred tensions in the community, with local residents calling for heightened security around places of worship. Police have promised to intensify their efforts to maintain peace and prevent further incidents in the area.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities have urged people to remain calm and refrain from spreading misinformation on social media. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are hopeful that the culprits will be apprehended soon.