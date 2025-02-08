Telangana HC serious over non removal of illegal structures in Gachibowli

Hyderabad:�The Telangana High Court made it clear to the GHMC to take action against illegal constructions built in Survey No.s 51 to 53 of Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district.



The court also made it clear that if the alleged illegal constructions were not removed by the next date of hearing, the court would be compelled to exercise its discretionary powers, with a view to upholding the dignity and authority of courts, to direct the Centre to take necessary steps for implementation of the orders passed by the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy on Friday expressed concern over non-implementation of court orders in respect of removing illegal structures that came up in the 42 acres of land in Gachibowli.





The judge was hearing contempt pleas filed by M. Yadaiah of Gachibowli and S. Gopal of Maninagar who charged the municipal officials with inaction in stopping the constructions and also in implementing the status quo order in force in respect of this land.

Though two zonal commissioners of GHMC filed status report saying that they inspected the site and stopped all constructions, the petitioners questioned the veracity of these claims because nothing had changed on the ground where structures without any permissions were cropping up and continuing despite the status reports being furnished to the court with claims contrary to the ground realities.

The judge, who had to put in considerable effort even for obtaining a status report from the officials from February 2023 onwards, expressed serious concern over scant regard being shown towards the orders of the court.

He summoned the officials of HMDA and GHMC and sought a report from the zonal commissioners of GHMC covering the Gachibowli by March 7. Justice Bhaskar Reddy directed them to remove all illegal structures by that time. The judge also said that HYDRAA must take care of such illegal structures. HMDA commissioner A.V. Ranganath appeared before the High Cout online and submitted that the HMDA had no concern with issuing permissions for buildings.