Telangana HC launches e-payment module for court fees

Hyderabad:�Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe inaugurated the e-payment module at the High Court premises on Thursday.

By using pay.ecourts.gov.in, the advocates and parties can pay the court fees for the cases being filed or already filed in the High Court from Thursday onwards. The High Court has developed the e-payment facility with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The SBI payment gateway integrated with the module enables the users to pay the court fees using debit cards and UPI.



