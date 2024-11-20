Telangana: Cyber Fraudsters Target Citizens with Fake PM Schemes Apps

Hyderabad: In yet another new modus operandi, fraudsters have begun to dupe gullible people in the name of Central government schemes such as PM Kisan and PM Yojana. Cybersecurity Bureau officials cautioned citizens to keep an eye on suspicious apps on ones mobile phones, and uninstall them immediately.

Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau Director Shika Goel said the trend of APK (Android Package Kit) scams are on the rise. Staying informed and cautious will help protect oneself from cyber crimes and threats. The applications the scamsters use are the PM KISAN and PM YOJANA.

The APK files used for cybercrime refer to the Android application packages that are intentionally drafted with malicious code to carry out harmful activities. These files are typically distributed to users through various methods such as fake apps, phishing sites, or third-party app stores.

The TCSB director asked people to uninstall all suspicious applications from one’s mobile phones immediately. A change in password for any of the accounts on the mobile may hint that it has been compromised. She also asked people to contact 1930 or file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in.

Goel also suggested several preventive measures such as never downloading any APK files from unknown sources. Using the apps that are available on Google Play. One must always check the authenticity of any link or the mobile app by checking the reviews which are always available on the Playstore.

She also asked people to update the device’s security software regularly, and avoid clicking any suspicious links sent through email or messages or any sort of messaging platforms.

Goel also asked people to report the incident in the Golden Hour. The Golden Hour refers to a critical time window where the victim must report a cyber attack or a threat to the officials or 1930. The first few hours of the fraud significantly increases the chances of mitigating the damage and recovering losses.