Telangana: Boy Abducted in Jagtial, Kidnapper Arrested Within Hours

�Karimnagar: An unidentified man abducted a two-year-old boy when he was going with his sister to a local kirana shop here at Dubbakawada of Metpally town in Jagtial district.



DSP Uma Maheswar said the boy, Shiva, was the son of wage labourers. When his sister Ammulu, 6, was carrying him, a man waiting on a bike followed them.

He asked the girl to sit on his bike with her brother so that he can drop them at the kirana store. As the girl gave the boy to him, the accused seated the boy on his bike and asked the girl to buy chocolates for the boy by giving Rs 20 to her.

As soon as the girl went to buy chocolates, the accused fled with the boy.

After return, Ammulu did not find the man and her brother. She went home and informed her parents about the incident.

The boy’s parents searched for Shiva in the surroundings and did not find him. They went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police intensified a search operation based on CCTV footage and nabbed the kidnapper, identified as Islavath Nagesh, a resident of Metpally town.

Meanwhile, SP Ashok Kumar appreciated the police officials for cracking the kidnap case within hours.