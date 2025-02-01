Telangana BJP Hails Union Budget 2025 as Welfare-Oriented, Congress Slams it for Ignoring State’s Needs

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has praised the Union Budget, calling it welfare-oriented and one that would benefit the common man and the middle class, while steering India toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

On the other hand, Congress has criticised the Budget, accusing Telangana’s eight BJP MPs, including two Union ministers, of failing to secure concrete allocations for the state.

Calling it a “dream Budget,” Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy said it struck a proper balance by addressing the needs of the poor, middle class, farmers and other sections. He highlighted the increase in the income-tax limit to Rs 12 lakh as a major decision.

Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed this sentiment, calling it the most middle-class-friendly Budget in India’s history.

Opposition leaders strongly disagreed. Senior Congress leader T. Jagga Reddy said the Budget was a disappointment for Telangana, accusing Kishan Reddy and Sanjay of failing to secure funds for the state, which contributes Rs 1 lakh crore in taxes to the central pool. “What can they tell the people of Telangana? They could have spoken to Prime Minister Modi to secure funds. People know that they are weak leaders,” he remarked.

Farmers’ Commission chairman and senior Congress leader Kodanda Reddy criticised the Budget’s allocation to agriculture, saying it failed to meet expectations. Though Rs 1,71,437 crore was allocated to the sector, the fisheries department was also included in this figure. The actual allocation for agriculture was Rs 1,27,290 crore — only Rs 5,000 crore more than the previous Budget—amounting to only 2.51 per cent of the Budget.

BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao also slammed the Budget, stating that it ignored Telangana despite the state contributing 5.1 per cent to the national GDP. He argued that the Budget went against the federal spirit and lacked focus on inclusive growth, benefiting only election-bound states.

For CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the Budget failed to address bifurcation issues even after 11 years. He alleged that funds were directed toward Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for political gains. He claimed that the increase in the income-tax limit was aimed at wooing salaried voters in the upcoming Delhi elections.

CPM state secretary John Wesley called the Budget “pro-corporate,” arguing that it primarily served big businesses. He accused Prime Minister Modi of offering mere crumbs to the middle class. He also pointed out reduced allocations in key sectors, with agriculture funding cut by ₹10,000 crore and NREGS funds dropping from ₹89,154 crore to ₹86,000 crore.



