Teenager killed over Instagram post dispute; one held in Wardha

Wardha:�A man allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Wardha district after a dispute between them over an Instagram post, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday at Pimpalgaon village in Hinganghat area.

About a month back, the victim, Himanshu Chimney, and the accused, Manav Jumnake (21), put up an Instagram story inviting votes on it from social media users, an official from Hinganghat police station said without providing further details on the online post.

The victim got more votes than the accused and the two later had a dispute over it, he said. The victim and the accused met on Saturday to discuss the issue. They had a verbal duel following which the accused man along with his friend allegedly attacked the teenager with a knife and killed him, the official said. The accused was subsequently arrested and further investigation into the incident was on.�