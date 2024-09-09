Teenager dies after fake doctor performs surgery watching YouTube Video

In a shocking incident, a teenager died after a fake doctor performed surgery on him to remove his gallbladder stone after watching a YouTube Video. The incident took place in Ganpati Hospital Saran, Bihar.

The deceased has been identified as a 15-year-old, Krishna Kumar.

As per the family of the deceased, after the boy vomited many times they brought him to Ganpati Hospital in Saran. They claimed that the doctor operated without their consent according to a report by NDTV.

A family member said, "We admitted him and the vomiting stopped soon after. But the doctor, Ajit Kumar Puri said he needs to be operated upon. He conducted the operation by watching videos on YouTube. My son died later."

"We think he was self-styled and fake," said a family member while expressing uncertainty about the qualifications of the doctor.

Prahlad Prasad Shaw, grandfather of Krishna Kumar said after the vomiting stopped, the boy seemed to improve.

"But the doctor sent the father away on an errand and started operating on the boy without the family's consent. The boy was in pain. When we asked the doctor why he was in pain, he snapped at us and asked if we were doctors. Later in the evening, the boy stopped breathing. He was revived (with CPR) and then rushed to Patna. He died on the way. They left the boy's body on the stairs of the hospital and fled," he added further.