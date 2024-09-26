Teenager Dies After Emergency Landing in Kolkata on Iraqi Airways Flight

KOLKATA: A teenaged Iraqi girl died after the flight she was travelling in from her home town in Baghdad to Guangzhou in China made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata following her complaint of illness.



Deran Sameer Ahmed (16), the passenger, was from Sar Chinar in Al- Sulaymaneyah. She fell ill on board an Iraqi Airways flight, IA-473/ ATA, barely 30 minutes before its landing on Wednesday night. At around 22.18 pm, the flight with 100 passengers including the girl and 15 crew was diverted to Kolkata and it made an emergency landing, an Airport Authority of India official said. The airport medical team attended the girl but found no pulse and no heart beat in her.

The girl along with two other passengers, who accompanied her, was offloaded at around 1.18 am. She was rushed to Charnock Hospital at around 1.18 am on Thursday.

At around 1.49 am, the diverted flight took off for Guangzhou with 97 passengers and 15 crew. At around 1.55 am, the girl was declared brought dead at the hospital. An unnatural death case was initiated at the NSCBI police station.

