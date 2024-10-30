Teenager beheaded in fight over land in UP's Jaunpur

�Jaunpur (UP): A 17-year-old boy was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," he said.

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," he added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh.

Police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav decried the violence and alleged there was no law and order left in the state.

"There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he said on X.�