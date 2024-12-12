Teenage girl killed in celebratory firing in Haryana

Chandigarh: A 13-year-old girl was killed after suffering bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, police said on Thursday. The girl along with her family was attending the function at a banquet hall located on Bhiwani road in Charkhi Dadri when the incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

"The girl died in the celebratory firing incident. Her mother also suffered an injury.During preliminary investigations, it has come to fore that some youth were celebrating and dancing...We are going through the video footage of the marriage event to identify the accused," SHO of Police Station (City), Charkhi Dadri, Inspector Sunil Kumar told PTI over phone.

He said the girl hailed from a village in Rewari district.

"Further investigations in the incident are on," the SHO said, while adding a case has been registered under BNS Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the law.�