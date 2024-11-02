Teen stabbed over bursting of firecrackers in Delhi, 3 booked

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers outside his house in north-east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Seelampur area, they said.

According to police, Sahil was bursting firecrackers in front of his house when three other residents reached there and started bursting firecrackers.

Following this, a fight broke out between the victim and the other group during which one of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Sahil, police said.

The victim was admitted to JPC hospital where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case under sections 118(1) (causing hurt by weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. They are also probing where both the parties got firecrackers from, police said.

Delhi government has put a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till Jan 1, 2025.



