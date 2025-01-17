Techie sets herself ablaze after uncle, aunt threatens with private videos

After getting blackmailed by her uncle and aunt with her private videos and photos, a 24-year-old set herself ablaze in a hotel room in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening, at Radha Hometel, near Kundalahalli metro station.

The victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

According to a media report, her uncle, the primary accused in the case compelled her to meet in the hotel room.

The uncle has been arrested by the police and the investigation is still going on, the report stated.

Shiva Kumar Gunar, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the woman initially hesitated to go to the hotel. But she went there under duress as the uncle threatened to share the private videos or photos with her parents.

However, the techie carried some petrol with her, which she poured on herself inside the room and set herself ablaze.

The woman's mother claimed that her daughter had been staying with aunt and uncle for six years, and even used to go on trips with them.

The police seized a pen drive from the man, and a case has been registered against the techie's uncle and aunt at HAL Police Station under the various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).