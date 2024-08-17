Techie Flees Bengaluru To Avoid Wife Abuse

Bengaluru: A techie from the city who was reported missing for the past 10 days, has been found in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Vipin Gupta, who was last seen on August 4, made his wife file a missing complaint at the Kodigehalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

He was located by the police on Thursday evening in a mall close to Noida, as the techie was leaving the mall after watching a movie. Police brought him back to Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The techie, a resident of north Bengaluru, went missing on August 4. His wife took to social media to complain that the police weren't taking the necessary steps to find her husband.

His wife, Siparna Dutta claims that the man went missing after going outside to use an ATM to get some cash. She had a suspicion that he had been abducted.

At first, cops had no clue about his whereabouts since he had turned off his cell phone. Checking the thousands of CCTV cameras at bus stops, train terminals, and even the airport, also didn't help. At last, on Wednesday, the techie went to Noida bought a new SIM card, and inserted it into his old phone. This aided the police in locating him.

The investigating officers claim that they ran into the techie right after he left the mall. Quoting one of the team members, a senior police officer said, "When three of us surrounded him, he realized we were cops in civil clothes. He smiled and asked what was next. We told him we should fly back to the city and he strongly objected."

It took three men several hours to persuade the techie to return home. He warned them over and over, "You put me in prison, I will live there...but I won't return."

When the police informed him that his wife's missing person report needed to be closed in his presence, he finally agreed.

On Friday morning, the techie and others touched down at Kempegowda International Airport. He rested for a short while before the police took his statement and sent him back home.

The techie claims that his wife tortures and harasses him. I'm her second husband. When I met her around three years back, she was a divorcee with a daughter around 12. I was a bachelor and agreed to marry her. We have an old eight-month-old daughter together." The techie told authorities, "She curtails my freedom, she shouts even if a piece of rice or Chapati falls off my plate. I should dress according to her, I cannot go out alone to enjoy tea."

The techie changed his appearance and tonsured his head while his wife posted his videos and photos online and announced him missing. He told police that on August 4, he took a bus to Tirupati and subsequently a train to Bhubaneswar. After that, he went to Delhi and then Noida.