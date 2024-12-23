Teachings of Christ Celebrate Harmony, Love: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, the Prime Minister asserted that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society.

This is the first time that a Prime Minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India (CBCI).

Citing the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, Modi said it is important to come together and fight such challenges.

The Prime Minister said that the Bible teaches us to carry each other’s burdens, encouraging us to care for one another and take responsibility for each other’s well-being.

He stated that with this mindset, institutions and organisations play a crucial role in social service, whether through establishing new schools, uplifting communities through education, or implementing health initiatives to serve the public. Modi stated that these efforts are seen as collective responsibilities.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service and said, “We celebrate Christmas and remember Jesus so that we can incorporate these values into our lives and always prioritise our duties. This is not only our personal responsibility but also a social duty.”

He said, “Today, the nation is advancing with this spirit, through the resolution of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’. There were many subjects that were never thought of before, but they were the most necessary from a human perspective. We made them our priority.”

The Prime Minister stressed that only a human-centric approach as adopted by India can take a 21st century world to new heights.

He noted that it was a very satisfactory moment for him when Father Alexis Prem Kumar was safely brought from war-torn Afghanistan a decade back. “He was stuck there for eight months and was held hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister asserted that no matter where they are or what crisis they face, today’s India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety. He said that when the Covid pandemic struck, many countries that talk big on human rights backed down from helping poor countries. “India even moved beyond its capabilities to help poor countries during Covid and provided medicines to over 150 nations. India provided vaccines to several countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also mentioned that it is a moment of pride that Pope Francis has made His Eminence George Koovakad a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body that works closest with all the Catholics across India.