Teacher held for raping minor student in Karnataka

4 Dec 2024 1:24 PM IST
Kalaburagi:�A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student in Yadrami town, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the girl, studying in class five.
The town was tense on Tuesday evening after the incident came to light with students, teachers, and various organisations staging protests demanding strict action against the culprit.
