Teacher Dies During NCC Parade in Nagpur

Nagpur: A teacher died during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) parade in the military cantonment area of Nagpur city on Tuesday morning, police said.The deceased was identified by the police as Ganesh Bhamaiya Konkani (49), a resident of Paggan in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

Officials at the Old Kamptee police station, under whose jurisdiction cantonment area is located, said Konkani was a teacher who had come to Nagpur with students for an NCC camp.

He fainted during the NCC parade at around 6.30 am and was rushed to hospital in Kamptee, where doctors declared him dead after examination, said the police without elaborating on the cause.

The police registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.