Teacher booked for beating up minor student in Thane

Thane: Police have registered a case against a woman teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a seven-year-old student after he was unable to properly read an English word in her class, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a private school located in Ambernath area here on November 28.

The FIR did not mention in which class the boy was studying.

The child could not read the English text properly, following which his class teacher got angry and allegedly hit him with a scale on his leg and back, causing injuries to him, an official from Ambernath West police station said.

The boy later complained to his mother, who approached the police.

Based on a complaint by the child's mother, the police on Friday registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.�