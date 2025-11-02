Tata Technologies to Set Up 2 More CIIITs in Maharashtra

Tata Technologies has approved collaboration with the Maharashtra government for establishing the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) centres in Nashik and Amravati districts. Deputy chief minister Pawar had written to Tata Technologies, seeking cooperation in setting up the CIIIT centres in both districts.

A government official said that the development marks an important step in Maharashtra’s efforts to maintain a leading position in the fields of industry and skill development. “The upcoming centres are expected to provide world-class technical training opportunities for local youth. With these CIIIT facilities, young people from North Maharashtra (Nashik) and Vidarbha (Amravati) will gain access to advanced industrial training within their own regions. They will also benefit from new learning opportunities in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge fields,” the official said.

According to the government, these centres will help industries access skilled manpower locally, promote entrepreneurship, and create new avenues for self-employment and job opportunities. The CIIITs will play a key role in providing trained, technically competent youth to the industrial sector, fostering new enterprises, strengthening the local economy, and supporting technological advancement.

“The initiative aligns with the state’s broader goal of empowering youth with employable skills and advancing the ‘Make in Maharashtra’ vision. Through these centres, students and industrial employees will receive hands-on training in advanced technologies such as Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Electric Vehicle Technology, and Automation,” the official said.

The Mahayuti government has planned to set up CIIITs in every district of the state. Crediting Mr. Pawar for the two new CIIITs, the official added that it will contribute to employment generation and align with the state’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ vision by helping build a skilled and technologically capable workforce. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been directed to earmark land for these centres.