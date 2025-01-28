Tata Steel reaffirms its long-term commitment commitment to Odisha’s growth story

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel on Tuesday reaffirmed its long-term commitment to be a significant partner in Odisha’s growth story by showcasing its investments and outcomes at the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, a two-day mega event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.





Tata Steel has set up a dedicated pavilion at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, showcasing its pioneering efforts in innovation, sustainability, and socio-economic development. The pavilion highlights Tata Steel’s initiatives in advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development for green industries at the Gopalpur Industrial Park, features and expansion plans for Subarnarekha port, and the Company’s contributions to the ‘Make in India’ vision. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also showcased its story in the pavilion.



T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “In the last decade, Tata Steel has made around $10 billion of investment in Odisha. We have not only built a new steel plant from scratch in Kalinganagar but also acquired and turned around assets like Neelachal Ispat and Bhushan Steel, contributing to our 11 million tonnes capacity in the state. We expect to add another 10 million tonnes over the next decade. Odisha’s geological richness, large coastline, committed workforce, and ever-supportive government have made the state Tata Steel’s largest investment destination in India.”



Tata Steel’s participation in the mega event comes at a time when the Company is pushing ahead with its Phase II of expansion at its Kalinganagar operations. The Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur district, commissioned in 2015-16 with an initial capacity of 3 MTPA, is undergoing a Rs 27,000 crore expansion to increase capacity to 8 MTPA. This expansion, expected to generate 8,000 jobs, will enable Tata Steel to manufacture high-quality Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) for the Indian automotive market, significantly reducing the nation’s reliance on imports.



Tata Steel’s recent investments in Odisha also include the acquisition and restarting of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) plant in 2022. Further, the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, acquired in 2018, is also a significant asset in the Company’s manufacturing portfolio. Formerly Bhushan Steel, this facility currently produces 5.6 MTPA. Tata Steel is currently working on the next phase of expansion at its Kalinganagar plant, Meramandali plant, and NINL unit.

Tata Steel’s Industrial Park at Gopalpur, Ganjam, is making strides in onboarding new industries. The Park has attracted investments worth Rs 32,000 Crores, majorly in the renewable sector including green hydrogen and solar cell & module manufacturing. Tata Steel’s Ore, Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division continues to drive innovation and sustainability in mining.