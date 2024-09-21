Tata Steel commissions India’s largest blast furnace at Odisha’s Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: Tata Steel on Friday commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at its plant facility at Kalinganagar in Odisha. With a total investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar is poised to take the total capacity at the site from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA.





The new facility was inaugurated by T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, in the presence of senior leaders of the company.

The new blast furnace will significantly boost the plant's overall production capabilities, allowing Tata Steel to meet the growing demands of various industries, including automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence. It will also provide advantages in specific areas like oil and gas, lifting and excavation, and construction.





With the Phase II expansion, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination in India for Tata Steel, with a total cumulated investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore crore in the past 10 years.



On this occasion, T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "The commissioning of India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar is a momentous occasion for the steel industry, setting new benchmarks in capacity, technology, and sustainability. A key enabler of socio-economic development in the region, the expansion not only strengthens Tata Steel's position as a leader in high-end, value-added steel segments but also showcases our advanced engineering prowess. It underscores our commitment to boosting private investment in India, aligning with the nation's vision for self-reliance and sustainable industrial growth. On behalf of Tata Steel, I thank the Government of Odisha for their unwavering support and applaud the collective efforts of our employees, suppliers & vendor partners, and all other stakeholders in enabling this significant milestone.”

The new blast furnace, with a volume of 5,870 m3, is equipped with state-of-the-art features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process. This blast furnace will utilise four top combustion stoves, a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production. In a first for Tata Steel, a dry gas cleaning plant has been installed to maximise energy recovery from by-product gas.