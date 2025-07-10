Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Meets Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan met West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday. They had an hour-long meeting on the investment opportunities in the state.

State chief secretary Manoj Pant and CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee were also present in the meeting. Later TMC posted on X-handle, “Smt. @MamataOfficial hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal’s industrial growth and emerging opportunities.”

It said, “The meeting reflected Bengal’s commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development.” There was no statement from the business conglomerate however.

Earlier Ms Banerjee informed during this year's Bengal Global Business Summit that she had spoken to Mr Chandrasekharan after he could not attend the event but assured her of meeting in future.

Their meeting assumes significance as there has not been any big ticket investment by the Tata Group in the state since it relocated its Nano small car project from Singur in Hooghly in 2008 during the CPI(M)-rule to Gujarat following a fierce anti-land acquisition movement by Ms Banerjee who was in the Opposition then.