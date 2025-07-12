Tata Power’s Solar Modules From Tamil Nadu To Power Odisha’s Green Energy Ambitions

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha fast-tracks its clean energy transition, the state has laid out an ambitious roadmap under Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047 to position itself as a net exporter of green energy. Backed by abundant solar resources and a progressive policy framework, the state is actively forging strategic partnerships to unlock its renewable potential at scale.

A key player in this push is TP Solar Ltd., the solar manufacturing arm of Tata Power. Its state-of-the-art facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, is currently India’s largest single-location solar module manufacturing plant. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as TOPCon and Mono PERC, the plant produces high-efficiency solar cells and modules known for their durability and consistent performance — assets crucial to Odisha’s green ambitions.



With India’s emphasis on Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) compliance gaining momentum, private sector participation has become pivotal in expanding domestic solar manufacturing capacity and ensuring long-term sectoral resilience. In Odisha, Tata Power has strategically partnered with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to drive grassroots adoption through awareness campaigns, community training, and affordable, locally tailored financing solutions.



Complementing its manufacturing strength, Tata Power is aggressively promoting rooftop solar adoption in the state. Through its Solaroof initiative, the company offers attractively priced financing options starting at Rs 2,499 for a 1kW system, making solar energy accessible to middle-income households. This effort is further boosted by the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and strong state government backing.



Significantly, Tata Power has committed to installing over 3,00,000 rooftop solar systems in Odisha within the next three years. The company recently launched its “Ghar Ghar Solar” campaign from Bhubaneswar, providing 25-year warranty-backed solar solutions designed for domestic consumers.



Beyond energy generation and distribution, Tata Power is investing in skill development to build a future-ready green workforce. Through the Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), the company is setting up four training centres — one in each of its Odisha distribution zones — targeting to train 12,000 youths in solar installation, operations, and maintenance over the next year.



According to industry experts, - from high-tech manufacturing in Tamil Nadu to household rooftops and training classrooms in Odisha, Tata Power is emerging as a key enabler in Odisha’s clean energy journey, reinforcing the state’s vision for sustainable growth and energy independence.

