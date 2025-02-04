Tata Motors Partners With Maharashtra Government to Restore 1,000 Water Bodies

Pune: Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Maharashtra to restore 1,000 water bodies across 20 districts to uplift rural communities in the water-stressed regions of the state.

In 2024, the automaker rejuvenated and restored 356 water bodies in Maharashtra in partnership with the Soil and Water Conservation Department of Government of Maharashtra, NAAM Foundation, and local communities.

The proposed collaboration aims to rejuvenate and revive 1,000 water bodies in Amravati, Latur, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Parbhani, Akola, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahilya Nagar, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Palghar, Thane districts. NAAM Foundation will be the implementation partner for the programme.

The project operates under the state's Gal Mukt Dharan Gal Yukt Shivar Yojana, a community-based de-siltation program.

Priya Khan, Officer on Special Duty at the Chief Minister's Office, noted that the program has developed into a community movement through partnerships with organizations like Tata Motors and NAAM Foundation.

“The NAAM Foundation began addressing Maharashtra's acute water shortage in 2015. Our partnership with Tata Motors and the Government of Maharashtra is a significant milestone towards these efforts,” said Ganesh Thorat, CEO – NAAM Foundation.

“Last year we collectively expanded our work to ten districts. We are happy to see that the positive impact of the water conservation efforts will now reach more districts,” he noted.

In 2024, the initiative excavated approximately 60 lakh cubic meters of silt across 10 districts including Pune, Palghar, and Thane.

This effort created storage capacity for 7,000 million liters of water, benefiting 7,000 farmers through improved water access and soil fertility.

The program provides farmers with pre-approved funds for silt transportation to their farms and uses digital monitoring for project implementation. The initiative focuses on the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, known for water scarcity.

The project aims to address recurring drought impacts in Maharashtra through sustainable water management practices, contributing to both agricultural productivity and rural development in the state, Tata Motors said.