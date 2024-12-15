Tabla Player Zakir Hussain Dead

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro whose music transcended borders and generations, passed away today at the age of 73. The artist, battling heart-related ailments, was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, his manager Nirmala Bachani confirmed.

Born in Bombay as the eldest son of iconic tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, Hussain followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a global ambassador for Indian classical music. Known for his masterful skill and innovative spirit, he captivated audiences worldwide, from Carnegie Hall to intimate gatherings, where his tabla echoed with universal appeal.



