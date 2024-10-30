Swiggy and Sagility India IPOs Aim to Raise Rs 13,335 Crore in Nov

�Mumbai:�After bumper fund raising through initial public offerings in October, November too has begun on a high note with Rs 11,327 crore Swiggy IPO from on Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2024 and Rs 2106 crore Sagility India IPO from Nov.5 to Nov. 7, 2024. Another IPO of Acme Solar Holdings aiming to raise Rs 3,000 crore is also scheduled in November.

Food, grocery and household items delivery platform Swiggy announced a price band of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per equity share of Rs 1 face value while Sagility India has set a price band of Rs 28 to Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 face value.

Swiggy's IPO second biggest public offering this year is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth Rs 6,828.42 crore.

Swiggy's food delivery business is now spread across 650 plus cities while quick commerce business of delivering grocery and household items branded as Instamart is spread across 30 cities, Swiggy management said during the press meet here.

Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry for US health insurance companies which finance and reimburse the cost of health services and primary hospitals, physicians and diagnostic and medical devices companies.