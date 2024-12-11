Sweetest victory!

Hyderabad’s Harley’s India Fine Baking has whipped up a Guinness World Record with a show-stopping creation — the largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake ever made. On December 6, the Maaya Convention Centre turned into a hive of excitement as thousands gathered to marvel at this epic achievement.

The cake, an extraordinary feat of culinary artistry, weighed an astonishing 2,250 kilograms and stretched an impressive 70 feet wide, obliterating the previous record of 273 kilograms.

For Suresh Naik, CEO of Harley’s India, the Medovik Honey Cake is a story. “The cake has its roots in Russian history, made for Queen Elizabeth Alexandra. It’s rich yet refined, crafted with cream cheese, fresh cream, and honey. There’s no added sugar,” he shared.

When Harley’s introduced the Medovik in Hyderabad four years ago, it was unfamiliar territory. “It wasn’t widely known here, but the flavour won people over. Word-of-mouth did the rest,” Naik told us.

“We assembled a team of 200 staff, including 25 chefs, to pull it off. We had to bake more than 5,000 cookie sheets for the cake. It was challenging. The record attempt required over 1,000 kilograms each of cream cheese, honey, and butter and we worked in a hall cooled to 10°C to ensure the layers held together,” Naik said and added, “Even the weighing process was a challenge. We needed an 80-ft-long weighing machine that cost `10 lakh to meet guidelines. It was custom-built for this occasion. This wasn’t just for the record — it was for our customers and for the people of Hyderabad who’ve supported us.”