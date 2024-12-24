Swarna Prashan Healthcare Initiative Impacts over 17,000 Schoolchildren in Odisha

�Bhubaneswar: ‘Swarna Prashan’ healthcare initiative has made a remarkable impact in Odisha, reaching over 17,000 schoolchildren across the state. Launched in September 2024 in collaboration with the Union ministry of AYUSH, this initiative of Vedanta Aluminium aims to improve child health and well-being using traditional Ayurvedic practices.

The fourth phase of the programme, which concluded recently, saw over 6,400 students benefit from the initiative. The campaign has been successfully implemented across 15 government schools in the tribal-dominated districts of Rayagada and Kalahandi.

Dr. Meenakshi Bedbak, District Administrative Medical Officer (DAMO) of Kalahandi, praised the programme for its role in promoting Ayurvedic health practices among children.

“The Swarna Prashan programme is a significant initiative in promoting children’s well-being. This government, private and community collaborative effort surely nurtures a healthier future for the next generation,” she said.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, emphasised the company’s commitment to improving child health in underserved regions. "The Swarna Prashan programme, rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, ensures children receive vital support for their cognitive and physical development. We are proud to work alongside the Ministry of AYUSH to extend this initiative to the remote corners of Odisha," he stated.

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, CEO of Vedanta’s bauxite mines, highlighted the warm reception of the programme across 40 government schools, with plans to expand to Koraput district. By the end of 2024, the initiative aims to reach more than 30,000 children, ranging from infants to 16-year-olds, across Odisha.