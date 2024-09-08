Suspected Mpox Case Reported in India, Patient Under Isolation

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox.



The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.



Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox.



The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country.

“The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern,” said the Health Ministry.

“The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk,” the Ministry further said.



Mpox or Monkeypox was declared as “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14.

Mpox is a rare zoonotic disease, which spreads from infected animals to humans, caused by Mpox virus. The virus is transmitted to humans through physical contact with the infected person and also through infected blood, fluids and skin lesions.



Person infected with the Mpox virus will get a rash on the body and these rashes will develop into blisters filled with fluid, which can be painful or itchy.