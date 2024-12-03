Survivors hold protest march on 40th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy, demand justice

Bhopal: Organisations representing survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Tuesday took out a protest march to mark the 40th anniversary of one the biggest industrial disasters in the world and demanded an end to the "injustice" faced by them.

The rally participants, carrying an effigy of "corporate crime" at the now defunct Union Carbide factory site, denounced various regional, national and international leaders and relief organisations for their continued involvement in the "denial" of justice and a life of dignity to survivors of the catastrophe.

A large number of women and men, holding placards, marched towards the abandoned factory site while raising the slogan "Bhopal Ka Insaaf Karo". On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, the highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from Union Carbide's pesticide plant, killing 5,479 persons and maiming more than five lakh others.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh president Rashida Bee, alleged that successive US presidents have actively protected Union Carbide and Dow Chemical from prosecution in India.

"We wish that US President-designate Donald Trump puts an end to the long history of injustice in Bhopal in his effort to make America great again. We hope Trump will take action against Union Carbide Corporation and the Dow Chemical company," she said.

Balkrishna Namdeo, from the Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogee Sangharsh Morcha, claimed all scientific studies were now pointing out the ongoing illnesses and continuing deaths among the half-a-million survivors and health impacts on their children.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action representative Rachna Dhingra claimed the Union Carbide-owned Dow Chemical's business in India has increased more than 10 times under the present regime at the Centre.

In 10 years, the groundwater in Bhopal, which should have been cleaned up by Dow Chemical according to the polluter pays principle, has moved 3 kilometres into the city, she further claimed.

Dow Chemical is selling Union Carbide's properties to Indian PSUs for the last two years and claiming that US corporations are not answerable to Indian courts, Dhingra alleged.