Surat police bust cybercrime gang, arrest 3

The Surat police uncovered a large cybercrime operation that involved the laundering of ill-gotten funds through 623 bank accounts, both within India and internationally. Four members of the gang were arrested, including three from Surat, while one was detained at Mumbai airport. The gang was accused of using these accounts to transfer over ₹111 crore obtained from various cyber scams, with connections to cybercriminals in Dubai and China​.

The police's investigation revealed that the gang facilitated the transfer of funds deposited by victims of digital fraud, including scams like fake job offers, investment frauds, and others. Recovered items from the operation included hundreds of bank passbooks, debit cards, mobile phones, and SIM cards, underscoring the scale of their illicit activities. Further investigations are ongoing, with several key suspects still at large



