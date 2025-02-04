Surat groom cancels wedding over food shortage, moves to police station

The bride and groom were all set for a traditional wedding ceremony at a well-known banquet hall. However, things took a dramatic turn when the groom’s family discovered there was insufficient food to serve the large number of guests in attendance. According to sources, a heated argument ensued between the two families, with the groom’s relatives expressing their dissatisfaction over the food arrangements.

In an escalating moment of frustration, the groom’s family, feeling disrespected and insulted by the mismanagement, decided to call off the wedding. The groom’s side reportedly severed all ties with the bride’s family on the spot, refusing to continue with the ceremony. This unexpected development stunned both the bride’s and groom’s guests, who were left bewildered by the abrupt turn of events.

In an attempt to resolve the situation and salvage the event, the bride's family made a last-ditch effort to mediate the dispute. Despite their efforts, the groom’s family was resolute in their decision to cancel the wedding. Eventually, the groom’s family took the unprecedented step of moving the ceremony to a nearby police station.

Local authorities intervened to manage the situation, and the wedding proceedings were held inside the police station, with a limited guest list. Officers ensured that the situation did not escalate further, offering support to both families.

As of now, the reasons for the shortage of food have not been fully explained, but the incident has sparked a conversation on social media, with many expressing surprise at the dramatic turn of events. While the groom's family was adamant about canceling the wedding, the bride's family is reportedly trying to salvage what remains of the celebration.