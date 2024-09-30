Supriya Sule claims Shinde govt. compromised Maharashtra’s economy

Mumbai: Even as the Eknath Shinde government continues to announce populist schemes ahead of the state assembly election, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday warned that the state economy is in trouble. She claimed that Maharashtra’s fiscal deficit has increased to almost Rs two lakh crore and the revenue deficit has surpassed the three per cent mark. But the state government has been ignoring warnings from the finance department and approving large expenditures, she alleged.



After its debacle in the Lok Sabha election, the ruling coalition has announced several schemes to attract different sections of voters. For women, it has announced a monthly direct cash transfer of Rs 1,500 under the ‘CM Ladki Bahin’ scheme. Similarly, an internship scheme for youth will provide Rs 10,000 per month. The state government has also announced schemes providing financial assistance to farmers, senior citizens and students. However, the opposition parties have alleged that these schemes are going to cripple Maharashtra’s economy.

“Maharashtra’s economy is in serious trouble. Even those in the government like Nitin Gadkari are saying so. Mahayuti’s backers like Raj Thackeray and various economists and experts are highlighting the worsening economic condition of Maharashtra through newspapers and television channels. If those within the government are sounding alarm bells, it is clear that we have a crisis on our hands,” Ms. Sule said.

The NCP (SP) leader further claimed that the state finance department recently rejected sports development’s demand of Rs 1,781 crore to construct sports complexes citing paucity of funds. She added that Maharashtra always had a strong economic track record, which is being spoiled by the Shinde government.

“When Jayant Patil (NCP(SP) leader) was the finance minister, Maharashtra was in fiscal surplus. From Yashwantrao Chavan to now, Maharashtra has enjoyed decades of economic excellence. Today, under the ‘triple engine government ’ we’re facing an economic crisis,” Ms. Sule said.

Talking about the ongoing agitations by different communities over reservation demands, Ms. Sule said her party is in favour of reservation for all. “Those in power must introduce a bill that provides reservation for all communities. We are ready to discuss and support any government. We will not politicize this issue,” she said.

Ms. Sule also alleged that the BJP has misguided all communities over the reservation issue in the past and never fulfilled promises. Recalling promises made by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Sule said, “Ten years ago, Devendra Fadnavis stood outside our house in Baramati, promising Dhangar reservation in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power. The BJP has misled the people on every reservation issue.”