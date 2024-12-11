 Top
Supreme Court Warns Against Misuse of Cruelty Law in Marital Disputes

Deccan Chronicle
11 Dec 2024 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, issued a stern warning about the misuse of the cruelty law in marital dispute cases, emphasizing the need to prevent its exploitation as a weapon of harassment. The observation comes against the backdrop of public outrage over the tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, allegedly driven by harassment from his wife and in-laws.

The court’s warning highlights growing concerns over the misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes cruelty against women in marriage. While the provision was enacted to protect women from domestic violence and abuse, critics have pointed out instances of it being leveraged to settle personal scores.

Addressing the issue in a separate but related case, the apex court remarked that the law “cannot be misused as a personal tool to unleash vendetta.” The bench stressed that while the law serves an important purpose in safeguarding women, its misuse can lead to devastating consequences for families, including unwarranted legal battles and mental distress.

Atul Subhash, a software professional, allegedly ended his life following prolonged disputes with his wife and her family. His death has sparked widespread debate on the delicate balance between protecting women’s rights and preventing misuse of laws designed for their protection.

Legal experts have underscored the importance of careful scrutiny in such cases to ensure genuine victims receive justice without subjecting others to undue hardship. The court has called for stringent measures to curb misuse while safeguarding the spirit of the law.

The Supreme Court’s warning serves as a reminder of the need to strike a balance between justice for victims and preventing laws from becoming tools of exploitation.

