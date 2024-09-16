Supreme Court to Review Petitions Challenging Demolition of Accused's Homes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on Tuesday challenging the demolition of properties belonging to people accused of crimes across several states.

During a previous hearing on September 2, the court questioned the legality of demolishing properties solely based on accusations. "How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, it can't be done without following the procedure prescribed by law," the court stated. It proposed establishing nationwide guidelines to address this issue while clarifying that it would not extend protections to unauthorised constructions or encroachments on public roads.

The bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, is scheduled to review these petitions on Tuesday. The court indicated its intention to create enforceable guidelines to address concerns related to the demolition of properties of crime suspects.

Counsel representing the petitioners reported that property demolitions have become a widespread practice across various states. The petitions, filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others, seek judicial intervention to prevent further demolitions of properties belonging to those accused of rioting and violence.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had previously raised similar concerns in the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.