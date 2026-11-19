New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a businessman, facing contempt proceedings for illegally felling 454 trees in Mathura-Vrindavan, to donate Rs 50 lakh to five welfare institutions in Uttar Pradesh as a condition for closing the case against him.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana directed Shanker Agarwal, also known as Shiv Shankar Agarwal, to pay Rs 10 lakh each to five government-run or aided institutions serving widows, destitute persons and the sick in Mathura-Vrindavan within four weeks.

The court said its earlier coercive orders would be withdrawn and the contempt purged upon compliance.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Agarwal, submitted that his client had already suffered considerably.

He said Agarwal had paid a penalty of Rs 4.54 crore, calculated at Rs 1 lakh for each tree felled illegally on his land.

Agarwal had also purchased 9.46 hectares for Rs 2 crore and transferred it to the state government for compensatory afforestation, besides paying around Rs 50 lakh for planting and maintaining saplings, Rohatgi said.

The businessman had also spent nearly a month in jail, he added.

The court directed the state government to declare the transferred land a forest within eight weeks and asked the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee to inspect the site and submit a compliance report.

It also ordered that the Rs 4.54 crore deposited earlier be used for afforestation in Mathura-Vrindavan. If the money had already been spent for that purpose, a compliance report must be filed.

In March 2025, a bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka had imposed the Rs 4.54-crore penalty on Agarwal for illegally felling 454 trees at Dalmia Farms in Vrindavan.

The trees were cleared overnight using JCB machines in September 2024 to develop a residential colony. Of the 454 trees, 32 stood on protected roadside forestland.

The property falls within the ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone, which is subject to Supreme Court environmental safeguards.

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against Agarwal in December 2024 following a report from the Central Empowered Committee.