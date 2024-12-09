Supreme court refuses to entertain petitions on farmers’ protest

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to entertain fresh petitions related to the ongoing farmers’ protest, stating that the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue. The court's observation came after several petitions were filed, seeking intervention regarding the protests by farmers demanding the repeal of the three controversial farm laws.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, emphasized that the Supreme Court had already taken up the matter earlier and is addressing the issues involved in the protests. The farmers, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, had been staging protests for over a year, arguing that the laws would undermine their livelihoods and empower large corporations at the expense of smaller farmers.

The petitioners, including some farmers’ organizations, had sought the court's intervention, urging it to ensure the safety and rights of the protesting farmers, especially with regard to their freedom of expression and assembly. However, the court made it clear that it would not entertain new petitions on the same subject unless there is a substantial change in circumstances or new legal issues arise.

This decision by the Supreme Court comes amid ongoing debates around the farm laws, which were temporarily suspended by the court in January 2021 and are currently under review by a committee formed by the court itself.

Legal experts have noted that the ruling underscores the importance of resolving legal matters through proper judicial processes, and discourages repetitive submissions that could delay proceedings.