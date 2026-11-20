New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consolidate FIRs registered in different states against an accused in an alleged investment fraud involving the sale of virtual cloud space, observing that an accused cannot dictate where victims lodge complaints.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana dismissed the petition filed by Bhumi Uptalbhai Patel, who sought relief in criminal cases registered in Gujarat and Haryana.

The court observed that overlapping investigations could not be used to confer an advantage on an accused.

Justice Bagchi said victims were entitled to approach the police in their respective states and an accused could not prevent different police forces from investigating offences within their jurisdictions.

"We are not going to give advantage to an accused in respect of overlapping investigations. It is for the agencies to consider," he said.

Rejecting a plea for leniency in dealing with organised cybercrime, Justice Bagchi said: "No leeway. The law has to be taken at its harshest level."

The court said Patel could approach the respective high courts for relief concerning the consolidation of cases within individual states.

Criminal proceedings against Patel are pending before trial courts in Gandhinagar and Faridabad.

The petitioner had surrendered and had spent five months and five days in judicial custody at Central Jail, Ahmedabad, according to the records placed before the court.